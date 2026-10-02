La Dade-Kotopon MP protests Pleasure Beach demolition, says authorities were not informed

The Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has expressed strong opposition to a demolition exercise at the La Pleasure Beach area, saying local authorities and community leaders were not adequately informed about the operation.

The MP, who confronted security personnel at the site, said the exercise was affecting people who depended on the area for their livelihoods and questioned why it was being carried out without proper engagement with the community.

Speaking to the media during the exercise, Madam Sowah said the people of La were disappointed by what was happening at the beach.

“What is ongoing at the Labadi Beach, the people of La, as Members of Parliament, we are expressing our displeasure at what has happened,” she said.

She said many people had built their livelihoods around the area and questioned why they should suddenly be displaced.

“Because people are earning their livelihoods here. We have given you land to build the Labadi Beach Hotel, and now this is the reward of the people,” she quizzed.

According to the MP, the exercise was being led by the Labadi Beach Hotel and its Board Chairman, rather than the government.

“It is the Labadi Beach Hotel with their Board Chairman who is leading this exercise. Government has no knowledge; I will put it on record: government has no knowledge about this. It is the Labadi Beach Hotel and their board chairman leading the exercise,” she said.

Madam Sowah said she had made enquiries after receiving information that a demolition exercise could take place, but was initially told that no such action was planned.

“I got information, I did my investigations, and they said they were not coming to demolish the place. So no information whatsoever. They want to destroy the livelihood of the people,” she said.

She questioned the reason for the demolition and expressed frustration over the impact on residents and traders.

“What is that? Why? What has happened? Why? They want to kill us,” she said.

Madam Sowah said she had taken steps to establish whether the demolition would take place and had contacted relevant authorities before the exercise.

“I got to know the fact that they were going to carry out demolitions here. And I went to where I had to go, the authorities, and they assured me that the hotel would not be demolished,” she said.

She added that she also contacted the Managing Director of the Labadi Beach Hotel, who she said told her he was not aware of the planned exercise.

“I called the MD for Labadi Beach Hotel. He said he didn't know anything about it,” she said.

However, Madam Sowah alleged that the Board Chairman gave her a different account when she contacted him.

“I called the Board Chair, and he told me on authority that they were going to demolish the place because it belongs to Labadi Beach Hotel,” she said.

The La MP also said she had spoken to traditional leaders in the area and was informed that they had not given the land to the hotel.

“I have spoken to my chiefs this morning. They have not given this land to them. And even their own land, they have issues on it. And so we were not made aware,” she said.

“Government assured me that this is not happening. So why this morning? Why?” she asked.

Madam Sowah also referred to previous disputes involving areas including Wooden Estate and Laboma, questioning why the demolition had now extended to the Labadi Beach area.

The MP further expressed concern over the presence of armed security personnel during the exercise.

“I have called the authorities, and they said they don’t know anything about it. And now they are welding their guns at us,” she said.

She rejected suggestions that she had failed to engage with the relevant authorities, saying she had made efforts to seek information about the planned operation.

“So it's not that I sat down unconcerned, but most of the things they would not inform us; not even my chiefs. My chiefs have invited Labadi Beach Hotel; they have not gone,” she said.

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