Ghana Christian International High School, North York Academy deepen Ghana-Canada educational partnership

Ghana Christian International High School (GCIHS) and North York Academy in Ontario, Canada, have strengthened their educational partnership with a programme aimed at connecting GCIHS students to Canadian education opportunities.

The programme, held at the Sam Okudzeto Campus in Sota, Dodowa, was themed “Building Global Pathways: Connecting GCIHS Students to Canadian Education Opportunities.”

It brought together representatives of both institutions, educators, students and other stakeholders to formally recognise the partnership and explore academic pathways that could broaden opportunities for GCIHS students.

A major focus of the engagement was the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) and its role in providing students with an internationally oriented secondary education pathway and opportunities for progression into higher education in Canada.

The engagement also introduced students to the broader Canadian higher education system, including pathways from secondary education to universities, colleges and other post-secondary institutions.

Representatives of the two institutions highlighted the importance of establishing meaningful international educational connections that expose students to different academic systems, cultures and learning environments.

Participants emphasised that international educational partnerships should go beyond academic qualifications, noting the importance of preparing young people to become adaptable, culturally aware and responsible global citizens.

For GCIHS students, the programme provided an opportunity to interact directly with representatives of the Canadian education system and ask questions about academic progression, admission requirements and life as an international student.

The collaboration between GCIHS and North York Academy reflects growing interest in international educational partnerships that connect students across countries while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, academic development and broader cultural exposure.

The partnership is expected to provide GCIHS students with greater awareness of Canadian educational pathways and help them make informed decisions about their future academic pursuits.

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