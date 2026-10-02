Salaga North MP pushes for establishment of senior high school in district

The Member of Parliament for Salaga North, Alhassan Mumuni, has called for urgent government intervention to establish a Senior High School in the area, saying the absence of a second-cycle institution is limiting educational opportunities for young people.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, October 2, Mr Mumuni said many students who complete junior high school are unable to continue their education close to their communities, making the establishment of a senior high school a pressing concern.

“It is a challenge to the good people of the area. We have students who graduate from the junior high schools who would have wished to attend senior high school closer to their community,” he said.

He recalled that an E-block project was started in the area under the Mahama's administration but was later abandoned.

Mr Mumuni said the stalled project had reinforced the need to pursue an alternative approach rather than wait indefinitely for new infrastructure before providing second-cycle education.

He disclosed that chiefs, traditional authorities, and other community stakeholders were considering establishing a community senior high school, an initiative he said he was prepared to support.

“I want to buy into that idea that the stakeholders, the traditional authorities, and other stakeholders of the area are thinking of putting themselves together to establish a community senior high school to start,” he said.

According to the MP, the school could initially operate from available facilities and enroll students who have been unable to secure admission to existing senior high schools.

Mr Mumuni said some existing infrastructure in the district could be used to get the initiative started, rather than waiting for the construction of a new school.

“We shouldn't be waiting for us to be able to look for infrastructure. In the district as we speak, we have some infrastructure that can be used to start a senior high school,” he said.

The MP appealed to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support the community’s initiative and provide the necessary approval to enable the school to begin operations.

He said discussions on the establishment of a senior high school had already reached the Ministry of Education and the highest levels of government but stressed that the situation required urgent action.

Mr Mumuni said he remained ready to work with traditional authorities and other stakeholders to secure the necessary support for the initiative.

He said establishing a senior high school would give young people in the area greater access to second-cycle education and help address the difficulties faced by students seeking places in schools outside their communities.

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