North Industrial Area fire: AMA demolishes Kofikrom structures to create access routes

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), with support from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, has removed unauthorised structures at Kofikrom in the North Industrial Area after occupants failed to comply with a directive to vacate the area.

The exercise followed a May 29, 2026 deadline issued by the Assembly for occupants to leave the area.

It was intensified after a major fire swept through the settlement and affected parts of Duraplast, exposing the difficulties emergency responders faced in accessing the affected areas.

The demolition targeted wooden and other temporary structures that had encroached on portions of the road, restricting access for fire tenders, water tankers and other emergency vehicles.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who ordered the removal of the structures, said the exercise was not a spontaneous response to the fire.

He explained that the occupants had been given prior notice and a final deadline of May 29 to vacate the area.

According to him, structures within the settlement had also been marked ahead of the exercise to indicate that the Assembly would proceed with the removal.

However, he said many occupants remained at the site despite the warnings.

The Mayor said the consequences of the continued occupation became clear during the fire outbreak, when emergency responders struggled to reach parts of the affected area because the road had been taken over by makeshift structures.

He said the Assembly was determined to clear the entire stretch and prevent the area from being reoccupied.

Mr Allotey said that access roads within industrial areas must remain open at all times to facilitate emergency response and protect lives and property.

He acknowledged that such exercises often attract public criticism but said the fire had demonstrated the dangers posed by unauthorised structures blocking roads and emergency access routes.

He explained that the exercise was intended not only to remove the structures but also to protect lives, businesses and adjoining industrial properties from future emergencies that could be worsened by limited access.

The Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Osei Amponsah, said military personnel had been deployed to support the AMA in clearing structures that impeded the movement of emergency vehicles.

He said the temporary structures had become a major obstacle during the fire response and needed to be removed to create sufficient space for firefighting and rescue operations.

Lt Col Osei Amponsah said the military's involvement formed part of the 48 Engineer Regiment's broader disaster-response mandate.

He said the regiment would continue to support relevant state agencies in responding to emergencies and ensuring that affected areas remained accessible and safe.

The Mayor assured that the Assembly would take steps to prevent occupants from returning to the cleared areas and re-establishing the unauthorised structures.

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