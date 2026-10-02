Daily Insight for CEOs: Turning Q4 priorities into measurable results

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Insight.
A strategic priority creates value only when it is translated into execution. CEOs must ensure that Q4 priorities have clear owners, measurable targets, realistic timelines, and the resources required to deliver them.
The gap between strategy and results often emerges when organisations know what they want to achieve but have not clearly defined who is responsible, how progress will be measured, or when results are expected.
Key Strategies:
- Convert strategic priorities into specific measurable outcomes.
- Assign clear executive ownership for each priority.
- Establish milestones and deadlines for delivery.
- Provide the resources required for execution.
- Review progress consistently and address underperformance early.
CEO Leadership Actions.
- Assign clear executive accountability for every major Q4 priority.
- Measure progress by results, not simply by completed activities.
- Act quickly when execution falls behind expectations.
Actionable Tip.
For every Q4 priority, complete this sentence: “By December 31, we will have achieved, measured by, owned by __.”
Why This Matters?
Execution requires precision. When priorities are measurable and ownership is unmistakable, leadership teams can identify gaps earlier, make faster decisions, and increase the likelihood of delivering the results the organization needs before year-end.
About the Author.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.
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