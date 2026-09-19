Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Employee engagement as a leadership responsibility

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  19 September 2026 4:06am
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Insight.

Engaged employees are more likely to understand organisational priorities, contribute ideas, collaborate effectively, and remain committed to achieving results.

While engagement is influenced by many factors, leadership has a significant role in shaping the employee experience.

CEOs should create an environment where employees understand the organization’s purpose, feel valued, have opportunities to contribute, and can see how their work matters.

Key Strategies:

  1. Communicate organizational purpose clearly.
  2. Listen to employees consistently.
  3. Recognise meaningful contributions.
  4. Create opportunities for participation.
  5. Strengthen manager effectiveness.

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Engage directly with employees.
  • Review employee feedback and engagement indicators.
  • Hold leaders accountable for the quality of their teams’ experience.

Actionable Tip.

Ask a group of employees: “What is one thing leadership could do differently to help you perform at your best?”

Why This Matters?

Employee engagement strengthens productivity, retention, innovation, and organizational commitment.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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