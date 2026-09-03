Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Performance accountability at the executive level

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  3 September 2026 4:34pm
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Insight.

Accountability is strongest when expectations are clear and leaders take ownership of outcomes.

CEOs must establish an environment where executives are responsible not only for activities but also for measurable results. Accountability should be consistent, transparent, and linked directly to organisational priorities.

High-performing leadership teams do not avoid difficult performance conversations. They use them to improve execution.

Key Strategies:

  1. Establish clear executive responsibilities.
  2. Define measurable performance expectations.
  3. Review performance objectively.
  4. Address underperformance early.
  5. Recognise strong delivery.

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Make accountability a regular leadership agenda.
  • Address performance gaps promptly.
  • Ensure executives model accountability for their teams.

Actionable Tip.

Ask each executive to state their most important Q4 deliverable and the measure that will demonstrate success.

Why This Matters?

Executive accountability creates ownership, strengthens execution, and improves organizational performance.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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