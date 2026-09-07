Features | National | Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s role in strengthening financial discipline

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  7 September 2026 9:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Insight.

Financial discipline is fundamental to sustainable organisational performance. CEOs must ensure that financial decisions are closely connected to strategy and that resources are deployed where they create the greatest value.

Revenue growth alone does not guarantee organisational health. Leaders must understand costs, cash flow, margins, productivity, and return on investment.

Financial discipline creates the capacity to invest, withstand uncertainty, and pursue growth responsibly.

Key Strategies:

1. Strengthen financial oversight.

2. Align spending with strategic priorities.

3. Monitor cash flow and profitability.

4. Improve cost efficiency.

5. Evaluate return on major investments.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review financial performance regularly.

✅ Challenge expenditure that does not create sufficient value.

✅ Ensure executives understand financial accountability.

Actionable Tip.

*Ask your finance team to identify the three areas where better financial discipline could create the greatest impact.

Why This Matters?

Strong financial discipline protects organisational sustainability and creates capacity for strategic investment and growth.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group