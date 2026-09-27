GCAA explains why some prospective airlines fail to complete certification

Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Director general of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says prospective airlines seeking to enter Ghana’s domestic aviation market must meet strict regulatory requirements before they can begin operations.

Director General of the GCAA, Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur, said the Authority remains open to new players but will not compromise safety and security to increase competition.

He explained that the GCAA creates a level playing field for prospective airlines, regardless of where they come from.

“Yeah, we are very much open, and we create a level playing field for all prospective applicants or airlines, without any discrimination, whether you are from here or from there,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday.

According to him, applicants who meet the requirements are supported through the necessary regulatory processes.

“Once you go through the checklist in terms of the requirements, we will support you, and we will do the needful, as we have always been doing, to ensure that you come up and become a successful airline,” he said.

However, Rev Arthur said the greater responsibility lies with applicants to satisfy the requirements.

“But suffice it to say that the greater burden is not so much on the regulator, but on the applicant to meet all the necessary requirements,” he stated.

He said this is critical because aviation is governed by strict rules designed to protect passengers and aircraft.

“At all times, we will never compromise on safety and security just for the sake of injecting the space with more players,” he stressed.

Rev Arthur said the certification process is guided not only by local regulations but also by international standards.

“Our industry, that is the air transport or aviation industry, is heavily regimented or regulated,” he said.

“In other words, everything goes by very strict, predetermined rules of engagement.”

He added that failure to follow those rules could have serious consequences.

“Whenever we break the rules, we are actually going to endanger lives by way of compromise on safety and the security of passengers and even the aircraft alike,” he said.

Rev Arthur said the issue, therefore, is not whether the certification requirements are impossible to meet, but why some applicants are unable to complete the process after beginning their certification journey.

“And so it is not about anything that is insurmountable. People have been there before, but we should go back and find out: what is it that makes some of them not be able to complete the process as they begin their certification or their application to become a full-fledged airline?” he asked.

The GCAA believes more airlines could help increase capacity, improve service and put downward pressure on domestic airfares.

Rev Arthur said the domestic market exists, but healthy competition is needed to stimulate demand.

“The market certainly is there, and that is why it is important for us to stimulate the market with healthy competition,” he said.

He added that lower fares could encourage more people to fly domestically.

“So, if more players come on the scene, if fares go down, more people will be ready and willing, and can afford to, fly domestically,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.