GCAA assures safety won’t be sacrificed to attract more airlines

Director General of the GCAA, Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it will not compromise safety and security in its efforts to attract more airlines into Ghana’s domestic aviation market.

Director General of the GCAA, Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur, says the Authority is open to new players but insists prospective airlines must meet all regulatory requirements.

“We are very much open, and we create a level playing field for all prospective applicants or airlines, without any discrimination, whether you are from here or from there,” he said.

He explained that applicants who meet the required checklist would receive the necessary regulatory support to operate.

But he stressed that safety remains non-negotiable.

“At all times we will never compromise on safety and security just for the sake of injecting the space with more players,” he said.

Rev Arthur said aviation is governed by strict rules because any breach could put passengers and aircraft at risk.

“Our industry, that is the air transport or aviation industry, is heavily regimented or regulated,” he said.

He added that the rules apply from the moment an airline begins its application through to its operations in the air.

“We are governed not just by local directives or regulations or laws, as we may call it, but more or less from an international perspective,” he said.

According to him, increasing competition remains important in efforts to make domestic air travel more affordable.

“One of the cardinal factors to consider is to inject competition,” he said.

He explained that more airlines would increase capacity and create competition over service quality and fares.

“When there are more players in the industry, or more airlines in the air transport space, definitely there will be more seats by way of capacity,” he said.

He added that competition could push airfares down while improving service.

Rev Arthur also said the domestic market has room for growth.

“The market certainly is there, and that is why it is important for us to stimulate the market with healthy competition,” he said.

He said lower fares could encourage more people to fly domestically.

He also welcomed government’s removal of import duties on aircraft spares, saying the move could reduce operating costs for domestic airlines.

“We are very much proud of the recent withdrawal of the import duties on aircraft spares and the like by the government,” he said.

He noted, however, that fuel and leasing costs also affect airline operations.

“We do appreciate that it is not the only reason. They have fuel, they have the leasing cost,” he said.

Rev Arthur said the regulator’s position is to encourage competition while ensuring that safety and security remain protected.

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