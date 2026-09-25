Audio By Carbonatix
The family of the late Prof. D. K. Yeboah-Amankwah: Nana Mensa Abrampa (Abakomahene, Sunyani Traditional Area), Nana Ansu Gyeabour (Nkonwasoafohene, Dormaa Traditional Area), Nana Yaa Kyeremaa (Nkonwasoafohemaa, Dormaa Traditional Area), Albert Kofi Owusu (CEO, GNA), Mrs Elizabeth Tabi (retired nurse, Accra), Grace Asuama (Sister) Rose Yeboah-Amankwah (Widow), and children Naomi Gyamfi, Nana Kumi Somuah, Safurdu Yeboah-Amankwah and Asuama Yeboah-Amankwah invite loved ones, friends, sympathisers, and well-wishers to a Requiem Mass in honour of their beloved on Saturday, September 26th, at Christ Anglican Church, University of Ghana, Legon, at 9 am, Dress code is Black and White.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Kurt Okraku doesn’t like criticism, but Ghana football is beyond him – Nana Baffour Awuah
7 minutes
-
Ghana’s Liquidity Paradox: Why capital is not reaching productive businesses
15 minutes
-
Ghana football has collapsed under Kurt Okraku – Manhyia South MP
23 minutes
-
Mr John Blankson Adu Otu
54 minutes
-
Prof. D. K. Yeboah-Amankwah
58 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Queiroz ‘proud’ of Black Stars performance despite defeat to Cote d’Ivoire
1 hour
-
Your next home could be here: 3rd JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Clinic opens at Junction Mall today
1 hour
-
GCAA assures safety won’t be sacrificed to attract more airlines
1 hour
-
AFCON 2027Q: Queiroz furious with ‘joke’ penalty awarded Cote d’Ivoire in Black Stars defeat
1 hour
-
GCAA backs more domestic airlines to drive down airfares
2 hours
-
SHC launches nationwide audit, gives occupants 21 days to regularise property interests
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP describes EOCO arrest attempt as ‘provocation’
2 hours
-
Appiagyei appeals to Lordina Mahama, Jane Naana over detention of Ghana Jollof accused
2 hours
-
New regional hospitals will bring specialist care closer to Oti, Savannah and Western North – Health Ministry
2 hours
-
Yellow Card appoints former Monzo finance leader Ross Everett as Group CFO
2 hours