The family of the late Prof. D. K. Yeboah-Amankwah: Nana Mensa Abrampa (Abakomahene, Sunyani Traditional Area), Nana Ansu Gyeabour (Nkonwasoafohene, Dormaa Traditional Area), Nana Yaa Kyeremaa (Nkonwasoafohemaa, Dormaa Traditional Area), Albert Kofi Owusu (CEO, GNA), Mrs Elizabeth Tabi (retired nurse, Accra), Grace Asuama (Sister) Rose Yeboah-Amankwah (Widow), and children Naomi Gyamfi, Nana Kumi Somuah, Safurdu Yeboah-Amankwah and Asuama Yeboah-Amankwah invite loved ones, friends, sympathisers, and well-wishers to a Requiem Mass in honour of their beloved on Saturday, September 26th, at Christ Anglican Church, University of Ghana, Legon, at 9 am, Dress code is Black and White.

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