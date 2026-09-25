Yellow Card appoints former Monzo finance leader Ross Everett as Group CFO

Yellow Card, a global financial infrastructure provider focused on stablecoin-enabled payments, treasury and access to dollar liquidity, has appointed Ross Everett as its new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Everett joins the company with extensive experience across financial services, banking and high-growth technology businesses.

His career includes senior finance roles at Monzo Bank and Deutsche Bank, as well as experience with Barclays and KPMG. At Monzo, he served as Group Financial Controller, where he focused on financial reporting, controls and governance.

In his new role, Everett will oversee Yellow Card’s global finance function and support the company’s continued international expansion.

His responsibilities will include financial strategy, planning and performance, reporting, treasury, capital management and financial governance as the company expands its infrastructure across international markets.

“Yellow Card has built world-class infrastructure to solve a problem every cross-border business understands, moving money quickly, cheaply and reliably,” Everett said.

“Having spent a significant part of my career building the financial discipline behind hypergrowth, my focus now is building the same foundations at Yellow Card, so the company can scale globally without losing that rigor.”

His appointment follows Yellow Card’s recent $40 million strategic funding round, which the company said will support its expansion into Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Yellow Card Co-Founder and CEO Chris Maurice said Everett’s experience would help the company maintain financial discipline as its stablecoin infrastructure business expands.

“As stablecoin infrastructure moves from promise to scale, we need financial leadership that can keep pace. Ross has built that discipline before, and he’ll build it here,” Maurice said.

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