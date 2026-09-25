Football

‘FA President has four clubs; what do you think he would do?’ – Nana Baffour Awuah fires back

Source: Princeton Wiredu  
  25 September 2026 7:22am
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Manhyia South MP, Nana Baffour Awuah, has hit back at Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku following a public exchange over the state of Ghana football.

Speaking to Luv FM, Nana Baffour Awuah questioned the business interests surrounding football administration, claiming that the current GFA president presents a potential conflict of interest.

“This is the first time we have an FA President who has four clubs, and these clubs, they’re business for him. What do you think he would do?”

The dispute followed comments by Nana Baffour Awuah urging President John Mahama to pursue reforms in Ghana football.

Speaking on Citi FM, the MP accused the football administration of being controlled by what he described as a "cabal".

Okraku subsequently responded on radio, questioning the MP’s expertise on football administration and asking how many pitches he had constructed for his constituents in Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Baffour Awuah responded, saying his constituency already has three AstroTurf pitches and argued that the discussion should focus on the broader challenges facing Ghanaian football.

He also raised concerns about player opportunities and selection into the national team, citing the case of former Ghana international Philemon Baffour.

“There are a lot of players who have lost the desire to play because they can’t play.

“There was a time Philemon Baffour was added to the Black Stars even though he wasn’t playing. Where is he now? If he’s playing now, he should be part of the team.”

The exchange adds another dimension to the growing debate over the direction of Ghana football, with questions surrounding player development, national-team selection, grassroots infrastructure and the administration of the domestic game.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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