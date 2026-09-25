Manhyia South MP describes EOCO arrest attempt as ‘provocation’

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has accused an Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) official of attempting to take him into custody without properly identifying herself after he appeared at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The MP said the incident happened shortly after he represented Salomey Awitty Baffoe in court. According to him, a woman approached him after the proceedings, identified herself as an EOCO official and informed him that he was required at the agency’s office.

Baffour Awuah said he requested identification and sought clarification about why he was being asked to report to EOCO, but the woman allegedly failed to produce an identification card or other evidence to establish her authority.

He said he subsequently offered to drive himself to the EOCO office, but the official allegedly insisted on taking him with her. According to the lawmaker, she then held his hand as he attempted to leave, leading to a confrontation near his Toyota Land Cruiser.

The MP said the official later stood in the way of his vehicle, but eventually moved aside, allowing him to drive away. He questioned why he should have complied with the request when, in his account, the person had not demonstrated that she was acting on behalf of EOCO.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, September 24, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah described the encounter as a deliberate attempt to provoke him, saying he managed to remain composed despite the confrontation.

“Clearly, she was there to provoke me because at that point, you don’t have an ID card that shows you are from EOCO,” he said. “You are there to also aggressively take me. It was a clear act of provocation, which, with the greatest of respect and the help of God, I was able to withstand.”

The incident occurred after court proceedings involving Salomey Awitty Baffoe, who has been linked by prosecutors to the operator of the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.