NPP leaders appear in court to support Manhyia South MP

Senior leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye and General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, have appeared in court today (September 24) in solidarity with the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Their appearance follows an attempted arrest of the Manhyia South MP, who is also the lawyer for detained nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe, at the court premises on Wednesday, September 23, after he had represented his client during the hearing.

Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is in court today to represent his client in the ongoing case.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, September 24, Mr Nana Boakye accused the government of resorting to what he described as “antics” in an attempt to divert attention from cocaine scandals by seeking to arrest the MP.

“We are in court to support Hon. Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah. All of these things clearly are a cover-up,” he said.

He further alleged that the government was embarrassed by the handling of the matter and was seeking to divert attention from the cocaine scandal.

Mr Nana Boakye also criticised President John Mahama’s handling of the matter, describing it as “weak leadership.”

He questioned the decision to involve officials whom he claimed had supervised the movement of the cocaine from Ghana to France in investigations into the scandal.

“You call people who superintended over the conveyance, ushering in of this huge amount of cocaine from Ghana to France, and then you call these people into a meeting. You tell them, ‘Oh, go and do investigation and come and report two weeks,’” he said.

Meanwhile, heavy security presence has been observed at the Accra High Court on Thursday, September 24, ahead of the hearing of the bail application of nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe.

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