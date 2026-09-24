Mahama backs stronger global action to lift Cuba embargo

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has renewed Ghana’s call for the lifting of the long-standing economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed on Cuba.
Addressing world leaders at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, President Mahama said the international community should support Cuba’s economic and social development rather than measures that impose hardship on ordinary citizens.
He argued that restrictions which contribute to widespread economic difficulties are inconsistent with principles of human dignity and international cooperation.
“In that same spirit of international legality and human solidarity, Ghana reiterates its call for the immediate lifting of the decades-long economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed on Cuba,” President Mahama said.
He urged the international community to support what he described as Cuba’s new Economic and Social Programme, while maintaining that ordinary citizens should not bear the burden of geopolitical disagreements.
“Measures that inflict collective economic hardship on ordinary citizens run counter to our shared commitment to human dignity and international law,” he said.
The President placed Ghana’s position on Cuba within his broader call for a more consistent application of international law and solidarity in addressing global crises.
He also called for greater international attention to conflicts and humanitarian emergencies in Sudan and other parts of Africa, saying global responses should be guided by the protection of civilians and respect for sovereign integrity.
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