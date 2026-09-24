Economy | Transport

BoG backs cedi payments for Ghana-China trade

Source: James Eshun   
  24 September 2026 3:27pm
Tema Port
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says it is supporting efforts to facilitate trade between Ghana and China using the cedi, as part of measures to reduce reliance on the US dollar for bilateral transactions.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, said banks are already piloting arrangements that will allow Ghanaian importers to make payments for goods from China in Ghana cedis.

He was speaking at the 132nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing.

According to Dr Asiama, Stanbic Bank is currently piloting a programme under which importers no longer have to source US dollars to make payments for their imports from China.

“As we speak, if you want to buy anything from China, just go to Stanbic Bank with your cedis. You are able to do that,” he said.

He added that Ghana Commercial Bank is also working on a similar arrangement as the country seeks to deepen financial and trade links with China.

The Governor said the Bank of Ghana is taking the development seriously in view of the growing trade relationship between the two countries.

He further indicated that the central bank will engage its counterparts in China on opportunities arising from the zero-tariff policy regime, while the Ministry of Trade will also have a role to play in ensuring Ghana takes full advantage of the development.

“As the central bank, we're doing a number of things,” Dr Asiama said, adding that the Bank will continue to work with relevant institutions to support the growing Ghana-China trade relationship.

The move forms part of broader efforts to facilitate cross-border payments and reduce the need for businesses engaged in Ghana-China trade to rely solely on the US dollar for transactions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group