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Mahama outlines Ghana’s priorities ahead of 2027 AU chairmanship

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 2:37pm
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has outlined Ghana’s priorities ahead of the country’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the African Union in January 2027.

Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 24, President Mahama said Ghana would use its leadership role to push for deeper continental integration and stronger African cooperation on peace, security and economic development.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area would be central to the agenda, with Ghana seeking to accelerate its implementation as part of efforts to strengthen intra-African trade and industrialisation.

“In January 2027, Ghana will proudly assume the Chairmanship of the African Union,” he told the Assembly.

“We will use our AU Chairmanship to champion continental integration, accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA, push for peace and security in conflict zones, and ensure that Africa speaks on the global stage with one resolute, undivided, and confident voice.”

President Mahama also connected Ghana’s forthcoming AU leadership to the continent’s campaign for greater representation in global decision-making, including the demand for a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council.

He said Africa needed to approach global negotiations with greater unity, particularly on questions involving trade, financing, natural resources, climate change and international security.

Ghana will also mark its 70th Independence Anniversary in March 2027, giving the country two significant continental milestones in the same year.

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