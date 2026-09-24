Mahama invokes Nkrumah, says Ghana’s freedom must serve Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has invoked the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in calling for a renewed commitment to the liberation and development of Africa.

Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said Ghana’s anti-colonial heritage continued to shape its approach to global affairs and its advocacy for greater African representation and equality.

He recalled Nkrumah’s declaration on the eve of Ghana’s independence in 1957 that the country’s independence would be meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of the African continent.

“Today, from this respected global podium, we must expand that historic truth: The freedom of any nation is insecure unless it is linked to the freedom of all humanity,” President Mahama said.

He said the principle remained relevant as African countries sought greater control over their natural resources, stronger representation in global institutions and fairer access to international financing.

President Mahama also linked Ghana’s historical struggle for independence to the country’s forthcoming role as Chair of the African Union in 2027, saying Ghana would use the position to advance continental integration, peace and security.

He said Africa’s future should be built around shared prosperity, dignity and stronger cooperation among its people.

“Our national prosperity is fragile unless it is shared. Our global peace is unviable unless it is anchored in justice,” he said.

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