24-Hour Economy will transform Ghana into industrial hub – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme will play a central role in the government’s efforts to transform the country into an industrial and high-productivity economy.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 24, President Mahama said the programme forms part of the broader “Resetting Ghana Agenda”, which seeks to combine economic stabilisation with infrastructure development, industrialisation and job creation.

He said the government was pursuing policies to encourage round-the-clock commercial activity while expanding value addition in agriculture and mining.

“Through our flagship 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme and the soon-to-be-launched ‘New Ghana, New Economy’ policy, we are transforming Ghana into an industrial, high-productivity hub,” he said.

President Mahama said the strategy was also intended to create sustainable employment opportunities for Ghana’s young population and women while increasing the value generated from the country’s natural resources.

“We are incentivising round-the-clock commercial operations, driving value addition in agriculture and mining, and creating sustainable, dignified jobs for our vibrant youth and women,” he said.

He linked the initiative to the government’s wider infrastructure programme, including roads, schools, health facilities and digital connectivity, saying these investments would help reduce the rural-urban divide and unlock economic opportunities.

President Mahama maintained that economic growth should ultimately be measured by its impact on citizens, particularly through access to jobs, basic services and improved living standards.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.