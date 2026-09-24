Mahama demands climate finance as he recounts Ghana’s deadly June floods

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on developed countries to honour their climate-financing commitments, arguing that countries such as Ghana are bearing severe consequences from climate change despite contributing relatively little to global emissions.

Speaking at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, President Mahama described climate change as “the ultimate test of global equity” and said Africa was facing some of the heaviest impacts of a crisis it did little to create.

“Africa contributes less than 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet bears some of the heaviest burden of climate devastation,” he said on Thursday, September 24.

President Mahama cited the devastating rainfall that hit Ghana and coastal West Africa on June 29, saying more than 160 millimetres of rain fell across seven coastal regions within 24 hours.

He said the disaster resulted in 39 deaths, with one person still missing, highlighting the increasing risks posed by extreme weather events.

“Climate justice demands that developed nations fulfil their long-overdue financial commitments,” he said.

The President called for mitigation support to be provided through predictable, non-debt-creating grants rather than loans that could further increase the debt burdens of vulnerable economies.

He also linked climate resilience to global health, calling for stronger public health systems and regional manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics as part of what he described as the demands of the Accra Reset.

“Pathogens do not respect national borders or GDP,” President Mahama said, urging greater international solidarity in strengthening global health security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.