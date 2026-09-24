Akim Swedru MP tells Mahama to ‘sit up’ over EOCO’s attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament Kennedy Osei Nyarko has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take a closer look at the conduct of security agencies following an attempted arrest of his colleague, the Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, at the Accra High Court.

In a Facebook post, Mr Osei Nyarko questioned why security officials chose to confront the lawmaker at the court premises instead of inviting him through formal channels, particularly given his position as a sitting MP whose whereabouts could readily be established.

“President Mahama must sit up because security agencies under his watch are gradually becoming rogues,” he wrote.

The MP also questioned what he described as the manner in which the operation was carried out, asking: “What’s happening in this country that a security officer will just ambush a member of parliament who happens to go to court to represent his client to arrest him?”

He argued that if investigators needed the Manhyia South MP’s assistance, they could have contacted him directly or used established parliamentary channels, including the Office of the Speaker.

“Couldn’t they have just invited him officially since he can easily be found?” Mr Osei Nyarko asked, adding that the circumstances did not justify what he described as a “Rambo style of arrest” of a sitting MP.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah was at the High Court on Wednesday, September 23, as counsel for Salomey Baffoe Awiti, the nurse facing allegations linked to the “Ghana Jollof” case.

After the court proceedings, an official who identified herself as an officer of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) approached the MP and asked him to accompany her to the agency’s office. The encounter later escalated around his vehicle as he attempted to leave the premises.

EOCO has since confirmed that its officers attempted to arrest the MP, but said the action formed part of lawful steps to secure his attendance in an ongoing investigation.

The agency said Baffour Awuah had been invited twice in February 2026 to assist with the investigation but did not honour the invitations.

EOCO said the arrest was not completed after the situation escalated and officers assessed that further action could endanger public safety.

The agency has maintained that it recognises the constitutional privileges and immunities of MPs but said parliamentary membership does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

It said the investigation remains active and that it would review available video evidence and the circumstances surrounding the incident before deciding its next steps.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.