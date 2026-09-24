2026 Best Farmer and Best Poultry Farmer winners to receive sponsored Italy trips

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with Mehak Company Limited and Covenant Farms, has announced international sponsorship packages for the Overall National Best Farmer 2026 and the National Best Poultry Farmer 2026 as part of the 42nd National Farmers’ Day Celebration.
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, September 23, the sponsorships will give the two national award winners the opportunity to undertake seven-day all-expenses-paid trips to Italy to gain exposure to modern agricultural technologies, production systems and innovative practices.
Under the arrangement, Mehak Company Limited will sponsor the Overall National Best Farmer and the winner's spouse or partner on a seven-day agricultural study and leisure trip to Italy.
The programme will expose the farmer to modern European agritech, sustainable agricultural value chains and processing innovations, with the aim of providing practical insights that can contribute to agricultural development in Ghana.
The National Best Poultry Farmer 2026, meanwhile, will receive a seven-day all-expenses-paid technical and benchmarking trip to Italy, sponsored by Covenant Farms.
The poultry-focused programme will centre on modern poultry practices, sustainable production systems and innovative approaches, providing the award winner with an opportunity to study developments in the sector and gain international technical exposure.
The Ministry said the sponsorship packages demonstrate a shared commitment by Mehak Company Limited and Covenant Farms to recognising excellence, innovation and resilience in Ghanaian agriculture.
It added that the initiative is designed to expose the country's outstanding farmers to modern farming technologies, processing innovations and smart agricultural practices, in support of the government's broader agricultural modernisation goals.
Italy travel arrangements completed
The Ministry disclosed that it has completed negotiations with the Embassy of Italy to facilitate the successful travel of the farmers who emerge as winners of the two categories.
The arrangement is expected to ensure that the winners can undertake the international study and technical programmes following their selection at the 2026 National Farmers’ Day celebrations.
The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the managements of Mehak Company Limited and Covenant Farms for supporting the National Farmers’ Day celebration and setting what it described as a benchmark in private-sector support for agriculture.
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