Italy–Ghana Water Technology Workshop boosts partnerships to improve water sector solutions

The maiden Italy–Ghana Water Technology Workshop and Business-to-Business (B2B) Meetings 2026 has ended in Accra with renewed commitments to strengthen cooperation, innovation and investment in Ghana’s water treatment and technology sector.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) – Accra Office in collaboration with BolognaFiere Water&Energy and Accadueo (H2O), the two-day event brought together Italian water technology companies, Ghanaian businesses, government institutions, development partners and technical experts to explore innovative solutions for Ghana’s evolving water sector.

The programme featured company site visits, B2B engagements and a high-level technical workshop aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, technology transfer and commercial partnerships between Italian solution providers and Ghanaian stakeholders.

Ahead of the workshop, the Italian delegation visited selected Ghanaian companies and engaged officials of Ghana Water Limited on opportunities and challenges within the country’s urban water supply sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana, Laura Ranalli, reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s sustainable development through innovation and international cooperation.

“Strengthening collaboration with industry partners creates opportunities for joint research, knowledge exchange and technology transfer, enabling both countries to develop practical solutions to today’s water management challenges,” she said.

The Director of the Italian Trade Agency – Accra Office, Luigi Puca, said the workshop reflected the agency’s commitment to promoting sustainable water solutions while creating opportunities for business cooperation between Italian and Ghanaian companies.

The event attracted more than 90 Ghanaian companies from sectors including water, construction, mining, engineering, manufacturing and environmental services, with discussions focused on sustainable infrastructure, wastewater management and improved water service delivery.

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