Sedina Tamakloe’s Acquittal: A test of prosecutorial discretion and public confidence in Ghana’s justice system

Sedina Tamakloe-Ationu

The Court of Appeal's decision on 30 July 2026 to acquit and discharge former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe, has become more than the conclusion of a criminal appeal. It has evolved into a wider debate about prosecutorial discretion, the relationship between the Attorney-General and the appellate courts, the consistency with which the State exercises its powers in politically sensitive cases and the political consequences of the A-G’s decision.

Although public discussion has largely centred on the outcome of the appeal, the more enduring constitutional questions arise from the Attorney-General's immediate, almost unreflective response to the judgment.

The Timeline Matters

A proper analysis begins with the chronology.

Sedina Tamakloe was prosecuted during the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Throughout the trial, many members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) maintained that the prosecution was politically motivated, while the then Attorney-General Godfred Dame insisted it was founded solely on the evidence before the courts.

Following her conviction, Tamakloe exercised her constitutional right of appeal. Her Notice of Appeal was filed on 9 May 2024—months before the change of government. The appeal therefore originated under the previous administration and progressed through the normal judicial process, with both the prosecution and defence filing extensive written submissions before the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment.

The three-member panel consisted of Justices Emmanuel Ankamah (Presiding), Samuel Obeng-Diawwuo and Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe. Significantly, two members of the panel were appointed during the Akufo-Addo administration, while the third was appointed after the change of government.

This composition is relevant because it challenges simplistic attempts by the opposition NPP to portray the judgment as a politically orchestrated decision. Whether one agrees with the Court of Appeal's reasoning or not, the judgment emerged from an appellate process that began under one administration and was determined by a panel whose appointments spanned two different governments. The law is the law, as they say.

The Function of an Appellate Court

Every judicial system recognises that trial courts are not infallible.

That is precisely why appellate courts exist. Their constitutional responsibility is to review lower court decisions, identify errors of law or procedure where they exist, and correct miscarriages of justice. Every acquittal by an appellate court does not necessarily imply misconduct by a trial judge, just as every conviction does not guarantee the absence of judicial error. Prosecutorial errors at the lower court may lead to aquittal at the appelate court.

The appellate process is therefore an integral safeguard within the administration of justice rather than an exception to it.

The Attorney-General's Unreflective Response

Public attention shifted almost immediately after the judgment.

Within hours of the Court of Appeal's decision, Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine announced at a press conference that the State intended to appeal to the Supreme Court and would also seek a stay of execution. That was unusual considering the. fact that the case was not prosecuted under the current NDC government, not by A-G Dominic Ayine.

Legally, there is nothing extraordinary about the Attorney-General exercising the State's right of further appeal. Ghana's legal system expressly permits appeals from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court on appropriate legal grounds. But politically, it’s absurd. It makes no sense!

The issue that has generated debate is not whether the Attorney-General possesses that authority, but whether the unreflective speed with which the decision was announced against an individual who served in the same government with Dominic Ayine, raises legitimate questions about process, consistency and ulterior motives.

For many observers, it appeared unlikely that a detailed appellate judgment of 94 pages could have been fully studied before such a significant public announcement was made. And if it was, why the hurry? Was it meant to keep a woman, a fellow comrade, who is sick and on a wheel chair languishing in prison by all means?

Whether that perception is accurate or not, it has contributed to growing public interest in the motives behind the Attorney-General's decision.

Questions of Consistency

The controversy has also prompted comparisons with other criminal appeals.

In the case of Yaw Appiah, the Court of Appeal recently overturned a conviction after he had spent many years in prison and awarded substantial compensation. Likewise, Yaw Asante Agyekum secured an acquittal after serving a lengthy prison sentence following his conviction for armed robbery with the notorious Atta Ayee. And most famously, the case of Matthew Nyindam, opposition NPP MP for Kpandai who returned to Parliament after the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision affecting his election.

In neither case did the Attorney-General pursue a further appeal before the Supreme Court.

No two criminal cases are identical, and different legal issues may well justify different prosecutorial decisions. Nevertheless, consistency remains one of the principles by which prosecutorial discretion is often judged.

Where similar appellate outcomes receive different responses from the State, questions naturally arise regarding the factors informing those decisions. Such questions do not necessarily imply impropriety; rather, they reflect a legitimate public interest in understanding how prosecutorial discretion is exercised. A-G Dominic Ayine who enjoys addressing the people of Ghana has failed to offer the slightest explanation to these lingering questions from the public, particularly from NDC footsoldiers.

The Debate Over a Stay of Execution

Perhaps the most contested legal issue concerns the application for a stay of execution following an acquittal.

Some legal scholars have argued that once an accused person has been acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal, seeking to suspend the effect of that judgment is an exceptional step requiring compelling legal justification. Others maintain that where the State believes the Court of Appeal committed significant errors of law, preserving the status quo pending a final determination by the Supreme Court may be appropriate. Dominic Ayine did not even read the judgement before announcing his intentions. What erroors could the appelate court have made?

The differing opinions demonstrate that this is an evolving area of legal interpretation rather than one governed by universally accepted principles. But it is also politically implosive for the NDC.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court's determination may provide much-needed guidance on the circumstances in which such applications should properly be entertained.

Law and Politics

The case also illustrates the complex relationship between legal decision-making and political perception.

Because Sedina Tamakloe previously served under an NDC administration with Dominic Ayine the A-G, some supporters of the governing party have questioned why an Attorney-General appointed by the same government has chosen to pursue the matter so vigorously even without pausing to reflect.

Others argue that the Attorney-General's constitutional duty is owed exclusively to the Republic of Ghana. Under that view, prosecutorial decisions must be based solely on legal merit rather than political affiliation, and neither friendship nor party membership should influence the State's pursuit of justice.

Perhaps those in this school of thought do not live in Ghana otherwise they would know that we are yet to have such an A-G who owes exclusive constitutional duties to the republic.The separation of powers is still a pipe dream.

Beyond One Case

The Sedina Tamakloe appeal ultimately raises issues extending far beyond one individual's legal fortunes.

It invites broader reflection on the principles guiding prosecutorial discretion, the balance between the independence of the Attorney-General and public accountability, and the relationship between the executive and the judiciary.

The Attorney-General is constitutionally entitled to seek the Supreme Court's review if he believes the Court of Appeal erred in law. Equally, citizens are entitled to understand why that course has been adopted, particularly where comparable appellate decisions appear to have attracted different responses. Did the President of Ghana John Mahama ask his Attorney-General to go after his own former appointee who has been aquitted by the appealate court and to pursue a prosecution at which his opponent failed at the appelate court?

In constitutional democracies, public confidence depends not only on the correctness of legal decisions but also on their consistency and transparency. The credibility of the justice system is strengthened when prosecutorial choices are seen to be guided by clear legal principles rather than by considerations that remain unexplained. Dominic Ayine must explain to Ghanaians and redeem his credibility, if there’s any of it left.

As this case proceeds before the Supreme Court, the legal outcome will undoubtedly be important. Equally important, however, will be the opportunity for the Attorney-General's office to articulate the principles that informed its decision. Doing so would contribute not only to the resolution of this case but also to save himself from the wrath of the NDC rank and file. His continues silence only deepens the perception that his unreflective dicision to appeal Sedina’s aquittal is motivated by underhand dealings with opposition elements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.