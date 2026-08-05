Sedina Tamakloe remains in prison despite acquittal – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has disclosed that former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, remains in prison custody despite the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge her.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Kwakye Ofosu dismissed claims that the former MASLOC boss had been released or was never held in lawful custody after returning to Ghana.

"For the avoidance of doubt. The day that Sedina landed in Ghana till the Court of Appeal made its pronouncements, she has always been in prison custody. So, the claims that she was home and was not kept by Prison authorities are blatantly false… Should we publish pictures or show videos before you believe that she was in prison?" he said.

He further disclosed that Ms Tamakloe-Attionu had not been released following the appellate court's ruling.

"I can tell you Sedina has not been released; she's still in custody," Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated in an interview with Channel One TV.

His comments come after Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie granted permission for the Court of Appeal to sit during the legal vacation to hear the Attorney-General's application for a stay of execution of the judgment that acquitted and discharged Ms Tamakloe-Attionu.

The application is scheduled to be heard on August 16.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to stage a protest on Thursday, August 6, arguing that the Court of Appeal's decision was erroneous.

The party has also accused the government of intimidating members of the opposition while allegedly shielding its political allies from prosecution.

Ms Tamakloe-Attionu's conviction and 10-year prison sentence by the High Court for causing financial loss to the state were overturned by the Court of Appeal, which ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following the Court of Appeal's ruling, the Attorney-General filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of the State's appeal.

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