Ga Mantse pledges support for Ghana Medical Trust Fund to improve specialised healthcare access

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has pledged his full support for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), describing the initiative as a critical national intervention capable of expanding access to specialised healthcare and restoring hope to thousands of Ghanaians living with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

The pledge was made when the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, led a delegation, including Board Member Dr Adu Agyei Gyamfi and members of the Fund's management team, on a courtesy call to the Ga Mantse Palace ahead of this year's Homowo Festival.

The visit formed part of the Fund's engagement with traditional authorities to strengthen partnerships, raise public awareness and mobilise support for its mission of ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied life-saving specialised healthcare because of financial constraints.

During the meeting, the delegation updated the Ga Mantse on the Fund's progress, its growing impact on patients across the country and its long-term plans to improve access to specialised treatment while investing in healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment, specialist training and research.

Welcoming the delegation, the Ga Mantse commended the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, describing it as one of the country's most significant healthcare interventions in recent years.

He stressed that the health of citizens remains central to national development and pledged to use the influence of the Ga State to promote the Fund's work.

His Royal Majesty also called on Ghanaians, corporate organisations and development partners to support the initiative to enable more patients to receive the specialised medical care they need.

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