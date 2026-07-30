Ghana Medical Trust Fund explores partnership to expand access to diagnostic services

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is exploring partnerships with leading diagnostic service providers to expand access to quality healthcare services for beneficiaries under its Patient Support Programme.
The Administrator of the Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, led a delegation on a working visit to MDS-Lancet Laboratories and Quest Medical Imaging to discuss possible areas of collaboration aimed at improving access to timely and specialised diagnostic services for patients.
During engagements with the management of MDS-Lancet, led by its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Paul Sekyere-Nyantakyi, discussions focused on leveraging the laboratory’s nationwide network to provide reliable diagnostic services to GMTF beneficiaries.
The parties also considered aligning services with the Trust Fund’s approved tariffs to promote efficient, transparent and sustainable healthcare delivery.
The delegation toured MDS-Lancet’s laboratory facilities, including its phlebotomy and sample collection centre, microbiology, biochemistry, haematology and pathology units, as well as procurement, biomedical engineering, information technology, finance and logistics departments.
The visit also included Quest Medical Imaging, where the team inspected facilities offering MRI, CT Scan, mammography, fluoroscopy, ultrasound and digital X-ray services.
The Trust Fund said such partnerships will strengthen access to specialised diagnostics and help bring life-saving healthcare closer to more patients across Ghana.
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