Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare

The leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund has updated the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on progress made by the Fund and plans to expand access to specialised healthcare across the country.

The delegation, led by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace to brief him on ongoing health sector reforms and developments.

The engagement focused on the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s mandate, achievements since becoming operational and efforts to support Ghanaians living with chronic non-communicable diseases who require specialised treatment.

The delegation highlighted the Fund’s vision of reducing the financial burden on patients and ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied life-saving specialised care because of financial difficulties.

Members of the delegation included the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene; Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku and CEO of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoryea.

Others are Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Dr Peter Kwame Yeboah; Board Member of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong Gyamfi; and senior management members of the Trust Fund.

During the meeting, the team also highlighted the importance of partnerships with traditional leaders in creating awareness and improving access to healthcare services.

The leadership of the Trust Fund said the support and influence of traditional institutions remain crucial in encouraging eligible Ghanaians to take advantage of specialised healthcare assistance available through the initiative.

The visit forms part of efforts by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders, including traditional authorities, government institutions, healthcare providers, faith-based organisations, the private sector and communities.

The Fund believes such partnerships will help build a healthcare system where more Ghanaians can access specialised treatment with dignity and without financial hardship.

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