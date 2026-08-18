Srem-Sai reveals surge in death threats after Wontumi conviction

Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai has revealed a surge in death threats against him, prosecution witnesses and investigators following the conviction of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

Justice Srem-Sai says the threats have intensified since the high-profile conviction, with two key prosecution witnesses also receiving death threats.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he confirmed that he has personally received threats against his life.

“Of course,” he said when asked if he had been threatened.

Asked whether the threats had increased or reduced since the Wontumi conviction, he said: “It’s actually gone up.”

He disclosed that the threats have also targeted the two star witnesses in the case, as well as police investigators involved in the prosecution.

“Our witnesses are every day threatened with death. The two star witnesses and even the police investigators... they threaten everybody. But I think it comes with the job.”

Dr Justice Srem-Sai said he takes every threat seriously, including threats to kill him.

“I take each of them very seriously.”

Asked whether the threats specifically included death threats, he said, “It includes that.”

He explained that threats come in various forms and are not limited to a single method.

“It comes in various forms, various forms.”

The Deputy Attorney General said he does not believe publicising every threat is necessary, arguing that doing so could encourage people to use threats to frustrate the enforcement of the law.

“I don’t think it’s important for us to because if you follow that, then it means people will use such threats to secure freedom to continue to do that which the law prevents.”

He also disclosed that the threats are not unique to him or the Wontumi case.

“My attorneys receive such threats every day, and not only in this case, but also in other cases, murder cases, armed robbery cases. Judges receive their share of the threats. It comes with the territory.”

Justice Srem-Sai said he relies on both physical security measures and his faith to stay safe.

“God is the protector of man, and I believe God protects me as well.”

He explained that state protection has limits because security resources are allocated based on the level of threat and the individual's position.

“The point I’m making is that there is a limit to how much physical protection you can get, and even that is never enough because human beings can do so many things.”

He said he therefore commits himself to God for his own peace of mind.

“So I would, for my own peace of mind and everything, I discount the physical one, even though yes, it’s good, and just so I can sleep, I commit myself to the hands of the lord.”

Justice Srem-Sai also confirmed that the two star prosecution witnesses have been placed under police protection.

“Yeah, we’ve given them police protection.”

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