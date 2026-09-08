Wontumi campaign team endorses John Boadu in NPP national chairmanship race

Audio By Carbonatix
The campaign team of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has declared its support for John Boadu in the party’s National Chairmanship race.
Administrator of the Wontumi Campaign Team, Denise Okyere Danso, announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
He said the campaign had ended its independent bid and would now deploy its grassroots network and organisational machinery to support Mr Boadu’s candidature.
According to him, the decision followed consultations with grassroots members, party elders and other stakeholders seeking greater unity and strategic alignment within the NPP.
Mr Danso said the endorsement was also informed by a visit to Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam on September 4, 2026. Chairman Wontumi is serving twenty years in Nsawam prison over illegal mining.
He explained that the alliance would combine Chairman Wontumi’s grassroots mobilisation strength with Mr Boadu’s experience and knowledge of the NPP’s administrative structures.
“The Wontumi Campaign has taken the decision to close ranks and throw its full weight, organisational capacity and grassroots machinery behind Mr John Boadu for the position of National Chairman,” he said.
Mr Danso noted that the decision extended beyond the political ambitions of the two personalities and was primarily intended to strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general election.
He stressed that the party’s collective interest must take precedence over personal ambitions, warning that internal divisions could weaken efforts to rebuild the NPP and return it to government.
“This is bigger than two campaigns. It is about putting the party above individual interests and ensuring that the NPP emerges stronger, more united and better organised,” she stated.
Mr Danso said the campaign’s ultimate objective was to help the NPP regain power in 2028 under the leadership of its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
He maintained that achieving that objective would require discipline, unity, respect for party structures and effective organisation from the national level to polling stations.
The campaign administrator subsequently directed all regional, constituency and polling-station coordinators within the Wontumi network to redirect their efforts towards Mr Boadu’s campaign.
He also urged supporters, volunteers and organisers who had worked for Chairman Wontumi to treat the endorsement as a collective assignment and mobilise actively for Mr Boadu.
Mr Danso said the alliance was designed to bridge grassroots mobilisation and institutional party management, creating a stronger organisational platform for the NPP.
He further pledged that the campaign would uphold the principle of “unity without bitterness” throughout the internal electoral process.
According to her, internal democracy should not be allowed to degenerate into internal warfare, adding that aspirants could compete vigorously without insults, intimidation or personal attacks.
He called on all candidates and their supporters to protect relationships within the party and ensure that the contest did not create divisions that would persist after the elections.
Mr Danso expressed confidence that the new alliance would help consolidate the NPP’s support base, restore confidence among members and strengthen the party’s preparations for the 2028 elections.
Below is the full statement read by Mr Danso at the press conference.
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