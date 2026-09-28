Black Challenge unveiled with sights set on Amputee World Cup glory

The Ghana Paralympic Committee has officially unveiled the Black Challenge squad for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

The event, held at the ESP Hotel in Accra, was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams.

The ceremony was aimed at giving the players visibility, encouragement and support as they prepare to represent Ghana on the world stage.

Speaking at the event, Mr Adams praised the team and urged Corporate Ghana to increase its support ahead of the tournament.

His comments came after Gold Fields pledged $500,000 to support the team, with $250,000 expected to go towards preparations for the World Cup.

“These gentlemen deserve our attention and support. Their story should not be important only when they win something. Don’t wait for them to win a trophy, help them to win the trophies. We must start with the preparation, the difficult moment and the journey itself,” Mr Adams said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the team receives the necessary support for a smooth campaign in Mexico.

“This government will continue working to ensure that your sacrifices are treated with the respect and recognition they deserve. I’ve requested your leaders to bring all documentation so we can follow up on the pledges or promises that have been made verbally, so we can find a way to resolve those things so that there’ll be joy and happiness in their hearts as they represent Ghana,” he said.

President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Samson Deen, also announced financial packages for the team under the NPC Ghana Target the Podium Initiative.

He said each player would receive GH₵10,000, while each official would receive GH₵5,000 if the team meets the initiative’s target.

“I am pleased to announce that, through NPC Ghana’s Target the Podium Initiative, we shall make GH₵10,000 available to each player and GH₵5,000 to each official of the Black Challenge squad.

“This support is intended to lift morale in camp and help you, our players, meet practical needs as you prepare for Mexico. We believe in you, and we want you to feel that support as you give your best for Ghana.”

Mr Deen also called on the players to maintain discipline as they prepare for the competition.

“To the players, this next stage asks even more of you. Respect your coaches and protect your fitness. Be punctual, support your teammates and use every training session purposefully.

“The discipline you show before departure will shape the performance you can give in Mexico.

“When you wear the national colours, you represent people from every part of Ghana. Carry that responsibility with confidence. You have already shown that you can compete under pressure. Let that experience strengthen your belief as you prepare for the World Cup.”

The Black Challenge are expected to begin their final preparations with a training camp in Turkey next month.

The 2026 Amputee World Cup will take place from 13 to 22 November in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

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