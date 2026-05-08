Gold Fields, Ghana FA sign $5 million two-year sponsorship deal

Gold Fields Ghana and the Ghana Football Association have signed a two-year, $5 million sponsorship deal.

The partnership, signed on Friday at the company’s corporate office in Accra, covers the senior men’s and women’s national teams, the Black Stars and Black Queens, the amputee national team, the Black Challenge, and the Women’s Premier League.

Representatives of the beneficiary teams were in attendance at the ceremony.

This is the first time a Gold Fields partnership with the GFA will support other national teams beyond the Black Stars.

The company’s Managing Director, Elliot Twum, explained the vision behind including the amputee national team and women’s teams.

“Providing some support for the National Women's Team, the Black Queens, and the National Physically Challenged Men's Team, the Black Challenge, is in line with Gold Fields’ Environmental, Social, and Governance approach and commitment. Our ESG prioritises responsible mining, inclusive growth, and shared value for stakeholders.

“Support for women and the physically challenged teams align with us and would help towards the idea of advancing gender equality and empowerment.”

Meanwhile, GFA President Kurt Okraku says the sponsorship has taken a significant burden off the association.

“Without this key investment, I do not know how and when out Black Challenge team will compete at this year’s World Cup.

“Today is not merely the signing of a sponsorship agreement. It is the renewal of a historic relationship built on belief, vision, patriotism, and commitment to the growth of Ghanaian football.”

The sponsorship comes at a key moment, with the Black Stars preparing for the 2026 World Cup, the Black Queens intensifying preparations for WAFCON in August, and the Black Challenge gearing up for the World Cup in November.

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