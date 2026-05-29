Motorbike rider killed in collision at Logba Akutsame

Audio By Carbonatix
A motorbike rider has died following a road traffic collision at Logba Akutsame in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region, in an incident that also left eleven passengers trapped inside a commercial vehicle before being rescued by emergency responders.
In a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Personnel of the GNFS from the Kpando Municipal Fire Station responded to the crash after receiving a distress call at approximately 17:00 pm on Wednesday, 28th May, 2026.
The incident involved a Hyundai 14-seater commercial vehicle with registration number GL 118–13 and a motorbike.
The impact of the collision left the commercial vehicle badly affected, with several occupants trapped inside and requiring urgent rescue intervention.
Firefighters arriving at the scene immediately commenced a coordinated rescue operation, successfully extricating eleven occupants who had been trapped in the vehicle.
The swift action of the GNFS personnel was critical in preventing further casualties and ensuring the safe removal of the survivors.
Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Following standard emergency and legal procedures, the body of the deceased was handed over to the Ghana Police Service for preservation and further investigations into the circumstances leading to the collision.
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