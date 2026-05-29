Over 200 students gain access to AI and digital skills through RevoLabs Initiative

Students in four underserved schools across the country have had their first hands-on experience with artificial intelligence tools and digital technology through a diaspora-led educational initiative aimed at expanding access to digital learning.

The project, led by Ghanaian researcher and educator Kweku Baidoo, saw the donation of 20 laptop computers to schools in the Central and Greater Accra regions.

Baidoo, founder of RevoLabs and an Assistant Teaching Professor at North Carolina State University in the United States, undertook the initiative with his team, including Ernest Adzesu, Desmond Kunjan, and Paul Addo.

The donation exercise brought together principals, teachers, chiefs, students, community leaders, and local officials in ceremonies that focused not only on providing equipment but also on exposing students to emerging technologies shaping the future of education and work.

RevoLabs, a nonprofit initiative under its Uvarsity Open Access Program, says the project forms part of a broader effort to increase access to digital education, artificial intelligence tools, and future digital careers for students in underserved communities.

The first phase of the donation took place on May 21 at Abonyin Catholic D/A Model Basic School and Ekwamkrom Methodist JHS in the Central Region.

The second phase was held on May 25 at Avornyo Basic School and Lekpongunor D/A Basic School in the Greater Accra Region.

The final handover ceremonies coincided with the 63rd African Union Day celebration.

“We want students to feel that they are part of the future of technology,” Baidoo said during one of the ceremonies. “Not only as users of digital tools, but as creators, innovators, and future problem-solvers.”

More than 200 students are expected to benefit directly from the laptops and mentorship sessions focused on technology, digital careers, and the changing nature of work in a technology-driven economy.

For many of the schools, access to functional computers remains limited despite growing national conversations about digital education and AI integration.

“We mostly teach theory in ICT education, so many students rarely get to interact directly with computers or gain practical experience,” a representative of one of the beneficiary schools said.

“This donation will make ICT education more practical and hands-on. It opens their minds to possibilities they may never have imagined.”

Beyond the donation of laptops, the initiative also included discussions on responsible AI use, digital literacy, academic integrity, critical thinking, and technology careers.

Baidoo said the goal was not only to provide devices but also to build confidence and increase exposure among students who are often excluded from conversations about emerging technologies.

“Access is the first step, but exposure, mentorship, and digital confidence are equally important,” he said.

The laptops were sourced in partnership with eWaste Warriors, a Washington-based organisation focused on responsibly recovering and redistributing technology.

RevoLabs says it plans to expand the initiative in the coming months by making additional device donations and introducing virtual reality headsets to support immersive learning experiences.

Baidoo, whose research focuses on Human-AI Interaction and AI decision-support systems, said the project was inspired by his own struggles with limited access to technology during his education.

“Many students still lack access to the basic tools needed to participate in the digital economy,” he said. “We want to help bridge that gap early.”

The organisation is also developing UVarsity, an AI-powered learning platform designed to help students explore career pathways and build future-ready digital skills through mentorship and guided technology education.

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