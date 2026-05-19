Future of Ghana’s media will be defined by AI, digital disruption and regulatory reform – GIBA

Ghana’s broadcasting industry is entering a new phase shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital convergence, and rapidly changing audience behaviour, with regulators and media owners urged to adapt quickly to remain relevant.

The GIBA President and Akan Brands General Manager, Abdulai Awudu, warned that traditional broadcasting is evolving into a fully integrated multimedia ecosystem, where radio and television stations now operate alongside streaming platforms, podcasts, mobile apps, and social media channels.

“As Ghana enters the next phase of communications development, the future of broadcasting will increasingly be shaped by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, convergence, and changing audience behaviour,” he said.

He added that, “The future broadcaster will no longer operate solely as a radio or TV station.”

Awudu said emerging technologies such as AI-generated content, algorithm-driven distribution, and deepfake technology are reshaping content creation and consumption, creating both opportunities and risks for the industry.

Key concerns raised included misinformation, declining editorial standards, financial sustainability challenges, and increased competition from digital-first platforms that operate outside traditional regulatory structures.

He argued that regulation led by the National Communications Authority must evolve to match this new environment.

He called for a shift toward technology-neutral, innovation-friendly, and digitally adaptive regulatory frameworks that address both traditional broadcasting and online media platforms.

“Future regulation must therefore balance freedom of expression, public-interest protection, innovation, industry sustainability, consumer rights, and national security consideration simultaneously,” he mentioned.

He also emphasised the need for stronger inclusion, including improved rural connectivity, development of local-language content, disability access, and greater youth and women's participation in the media space.

Despite the challenges, he concluded that Ghana’s broadcasting sector remains a critical democratic institution with strong potential to adapt and grow if regulation, innovation, and industry collaboration move in step.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.