Future of Ghana’s media will be defined by AI, digital disruption and regulatory reform – GIBA

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s broadcasting industry is entering a new phase shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital convergence, and rapidly changing audience behaviour, with regulators and media owners urged to adapt quickly to remain relevant.
The GIBA President and Akan Brands General Manager, Abdulai Awudu, warned that traditional broadcasting is evolving into a fully integrated multimedia ecosystem, where radio and television stations now operate alongside streaming platforms, podcasts, mobile apps, and social media channels.
“As Ghana enters the next phase of communications development, the future of broadcasting will increasingly be shaped by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, convergence, and changing audience behaviour,” he said.
He added that, “The future broadcaster will no longer operate solely as a radio or TV station.”
Awudu said emerging technologies such as AI-generated content, algorithm-driven distribution, and deepfake technology are reshaping content creation and consumption, creating both opportunities and risks for the industry.
Key concerns raised included misinformation, declining editorial standards, financial sustainability challenges, and increased competition from digital-first platforms that operate outside traditional regulatory structures.
He argued that regulation led by the National Communications Authority must evolve to match this new environment.
He called for a shift toward technology-neutral, innovation-friendly, and digitally adaptive regulatory frameworks that address both traditional broadcasting and online media platforms.
“Future regulation must therefore balance freedom of expression, public-interest protection, innovation, industry sustainability, consumer rights, and national security consideration simultaneously,” he mentioned.
He also emphasised the need for stronger inclusion, including improved rural connectivity, development of local-language content, disability access, and greater youth and women's participation in the media space.
Despite the challenges, he concluded that Ghana’s broadcasting sector remains a critical democratic institution with strong potential to adapt and grow if regulation, innovation, and industry collaboration move in step.
Latest Stories
-
GIBA calls on NCA to review FM coverage restriction directive – GIBA President
2 hours
-
Future of Ghana’s media will be defined by AI, digital disruption and regulatory reform – GIBA
2 hours
-
Mahama stayed away so Ministers could speak freely – Kwakye Ofosu opens up on Damang Mine Cabinet debate
3 hours
-
Kylie Minogue says cancer experience ‘still with me’
3 hours
-
Dozens of romance scammers arrested after specialist fraud squad investigation in UK, Nigeria
3 hours
-
Ghana to bid farewell to Aps Kwadwo Safo as funeral rites set for July 30
3 hours
-
Son of Mango boss arrested over father’s fatal fall from cliff
3 hours
-
Video: Moment Arsenal squad found out they were Premier League 2025/26 champions
3 hours
-
Starbucks Korea sacks CEO over controversial ‘Tank Day’ promotion
3 hours
-
Google to release first smart glasses since Google Glass flop
4 hours
-
Two-time winner Alcaraz out of Wimbledon with injury
4 hours
-
GSA shuts down 5A Homes for allegedly producing substandard mattresses
4 hours
-
Heads of SHSs cite Buffer Stock Company over missing cost details of food supplies
4 hours
-
Gov’t breached oil fund law for 5 years, kept $100m cap instead of $584m – PIAC report
4 hours
-
Buffer Stock Company says SHS food prices are agreed by stakeholders, denies lack of transparency
4 hours