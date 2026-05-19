GIBA calls on NCA to review FM coverage restriction directive – GIBA President

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) is calling on the National Communications Authority to reconsider its directive reducing the maximum transmission coverage radius for commercial FM stations to 45 kilometres.
According to GIBA President Abdulai Awudu, the policy is already having a significant impact on broadcasters, particularly in audience reach, advertising revenue, and overall market competitiveness.
“The decision is significantly affecting audience reach, market share and revenue for many stations,” he stated.
The NCA has explained that the directive is aimed at reducing signal interference and creating space for new frequencies, especially in underserved communities across the country.
However, GIBA argues that while the objective may be understandable, the practical implications could place additional financial pressure on commercial broadcasters already dealing with rising operational costs and growing digital competition.
“We believe the policy, if not reviewed, could hurt the broadcasting industry and weaken the sustainability of many commercial radio stations,” Abdulai Awudu said.
The association is therefore urging regulators and industry stakeholders to engage further on the matter to ensure a balance between technical regulation and broadcasters' commercial viability.
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