Evolution of Ghana’s broadcasting industry paved way for the private media – GIBA President

Ghana’s broadcasting sector has evolved from a tightly controlled, state-dominated system into one of West Africa’s most diverse and competitive media landscapes, driven by liberalisation and regulatory reform.

This was the central message delivered by the General Manager of Akan Brands at the Multimedia Group and President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Abdulai Awudu, at the Industry Stakeholder Forum marking World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2026.

He traced the transformation to the 1992 Constitution, which guaranteed media freedom and opened the door for private participation in broadcasting.

At the time, the sector was largely controlled by the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, with limited editorial diversity and restricted access to the airwaves.

“The evolution of Ghana’s broadcasting industry over the past three decades represents one of the most significant democratic and institutional transformations in the country’s history,” he said

Awudu added that, “From a broadcasting environment once dominated almost entirely by state-owned media, Ghana has developed into one of Africa’s most vibrant and pluralistic media ecosystems.”

The establishment of the National Communications Authority in 1996 was described as a turning point. It introduced a formal framework for licensing, spectrum management, and compliance, allowing private radio and television stations to emerge across the country.

Today, Ghana’s broadcasting industry includes over 700 FM stations and more than a hundred television operators, spanning analogue, digital terrestrial, satellite, IPTV, and online platforms.

However, the Awudu cautioned that growth has not been evenly distributed.

Nearly half of all radio frequencies are concentrated in just a few regions, raising concerns about regional imbalance, ownership concentration, and equitable access to broadcasting opportunities.

He also noted that broadcasting has moved beyond traditional formats into a converged digital ecosystem shaped by streaming platforms, mobile consumption, and social media integration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.