Fallon Foundation launches ‘Pad for Prisons Initiative’ to promote menstrual equity in Ghana

The Fallon Foundation has launched the Pad for Prisons Initiative, a humanitarian programme aimed at improving menstrual hygiene support and restoring dignity for incarcerated women across Ghana.

The initiative, unveiled at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, May 16, 2026, seeks to address long-standing menstrual health challenges faced by female inmates in correctional facilities, while also providing education, rehabilitation support and personal care assistance.

The project is designed to ensure consistent access to sanitary products and improve overall menstrual health standards within the prison system, where advocates say many women continue to face significant difficulties in managing menstruation with dignity.

Speaking at the launch, founder of the Fallon Foundation, Josephine Afoley Odai, described the initiative as a movement centred on compassion, inclusion and menstrual equity.

“Every woman deserves dignity, care, and access to proper menstrual hygiene regardless of where she finds herself. Through the Pad for Prisons Initiative, we are choosing humanity, compassion, and rehabilitation over neglect and silence,” she said.

Across several correctional facilities in Ghana, limited access to sanitary pads and hygiene supplies has remained a persistent concern, with campaigners warning that the situation affects the health, emotional well-being and dignity of inmates.

The initiative therefore seeks not only to distribute sanitary products but also to raise awareness on menstrual health and support rehabilitation efforts through education and skills development programmes.

It also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen human rights protection, social justice and gender-sensitive care within Ghana’s correctional system.

Target facilities expected to benefit include the Nsawam Female Prison, the Sunyani Female Prison, and selected regional correctional centres with significant female inmate populations.

Organisers say the long-term goal is to expand the initiative nationwide through partnerships with the Ghana Prisons Service and other stakeholders.

While sanitary pad distribution remains the core focus, the Foundation noted that the programme will also support menstrual health education, provision of toiletries, health and wellness services, skills training, empowerment initiatives and reintegration support for female inmates.

The Fallon Foundation, known for its work in humanitarian outreach and women’s empowerment, said the project reflects its broader mission to promote dignity, hope and social inclusion for marginalised communities across Ghana.

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