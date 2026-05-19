ECOWAS Court of Justice holds sensitisation mission and external court session in Guinea

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS has undertaken a sensitisation mission and external court sessions in Conakry, Guinea.

These programmes, which started on May 13 and ended May 18, formed part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing access to justice, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and promoting awareness of its mandate within ECOWAS Member States.

The sensitisation mission aimed to create awareness among citizens and stakeholders on the role, jurisdiction, procedures, and accessibility of the court.

A statement issued by ECOWAS Court in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said activities included stakeholder engagements, technical sessions, interactive discussions, a forum for lawyers and law students, and a judicial dialogue between judges of the ECOWAS court and judges of the Guinean judiciary.

It said the sensitisation and outreach programme concluded with a legal clinic featuring personalised information sessions and is open to the public.

The statement said participants were from government institutions, the judiciary, legal profession, academia, civil society organisations, the media, and the public.

Following the outreach programme, the court held external court sessions from 15–18 May 2026.

The court sittings were hybrid – physical and virtual during which 16 decisions comprising 14 Judgments and 2 Rulings were delivered, and 8 cases heard.

These activities were designed to bring the court closer to community citizens, improve understanding of regional justice mechanisms, strengthen cooperation with national institutions, and promote the rule of law, and human rights protection.

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS remains committed to ensuring that community citizens across the region have greater access to justice and deeper awareness of the court’s role in advancing accountability, transparency, and legal integration in West Africa.

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