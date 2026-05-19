Ghana on right economic trajectory after IMF programme exit – Dr Atuahene

Audio By Carbonatix
Banking consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene, has said Ghana is on the right economic path following the successful completion of its US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
His remarks come after the government announced that Ghana had exited the IMF-supported programme ahead of schedule and would now move from a financial bailout arrangement to a non-financial policy support framework.
According to government, the development signals improved macroeconomic stability and progress towards debt sustainability, following the implementation of key fiscal and structural reforms.
Dr Atuahene, speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, described the exit as a positive indicator for the country’s economic outlook.
“We’re on the right trajectory, and it’s a good beginning to go into economic growth,” he stated.
He recalled the severity of Ghana’s economic challenges during the early phase of the programme, particularly between 2022 and 2023, citing high inflation, widening fiscal deficits and sharp currency depreciation.
“Looking at where we started in 2022-2023, it was terrible as far as inflation was concerned. The fiscal deficit was about 7.9 per cent, and the currency was depreciating like Usain Bolt. Our reserves at one time were $1.7 billion,” he said.
Dr Atuahene noted that the IMF programme helped stabilise key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation, the exchange rate, and foreign reserves.
“The programme has shaped us; we have had inflation down, currency stability and the reserves, although we have not been able to do much on the social reforms,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s farmgate cocoa price beats Côte d’Ivoire despite criticism – AAK NDC
26 minutes
-
Why use your royalties for ‘nsawa’ and blame mining companies for no development?
28 minutes
-
ECOWAS Court of Justice holds sensitisation mission and external court session in Guinea
32 minutes
-
Stephen Amoah calls for structural economic reforms to prevent future IMF bailout
33 minutes
-
Stephen Amoah defends erstwhile Akufo-Addo gov’t IMF bailout decision
36 minutes
-
Repeal Section 208 now! It is archaic and anti-democracy – Samson Lardy Anyenini
36 minutes
-
Ghana on right economic trajectory after IMF programme exit – Dr Atuahene
38 minutes
-
EPA shuts down Mpohor Mining site over alleged illegal foreign involvement
40 minutes
-
Fallon Foundation launches ‘Pad for Prisons Initiative’ to promote menstrual equity in Ghana
48 minutes
-
Private broadcasters strengthen democracy, accountability, and national development – GIBA President
49 minutes
-
Some ministries are collapsing due to lack of funds – Effia MP claims
56 minutes
-
IMF programme stabilised Ghana’s economy – Dr Richmond Atuahene
1 hour
-
Banking consultant calls for privatisation of non-strategic SOEs
1 hour
-
Bimbilla NPP Chairman Mbow Mohammed resigns after over three decades of party service
1 hour
-
NADMO appeals for urgent support following Tidal Wave destruction in Moree
1 hour