Why Ghana’s export story is no longer about Raw Cocoa

Oliver Tackie, the writer

For decades, Ghana’s export narrative has been defined by one dominant image: raw cocoa beans leaving the shores for processing elsewhere. Cocoa remains a pillar of the economy, but new data suggests the country’s export story is quietly changing—and in a way that could reshape its long‑term economic prospects.

The recently released 2025 Non‑Traditional Exports (NTE) Statistics Report points to a structural shift away from the export of raw produce toward value addition, processing and deeper industrial activity. In 2025, Ghana’s non‑traditional exports reached US$5.01 billion, representing a 30.7 per cent year‑on‑year increase. Yet the headline figure tells only part of the story.

What truly matters is how Ghana is earning this growth.

Cocoa is Still King—but No Longer Raw

Cocoa continues to dominate Ghana’s export earnings, but the nature of cocoa exports has changed fundamentally. In 2025, it was processed cocoa products—not raw beans—that drove export growth.

Cocoa paste alone generated nearly US$790 million, while cocoa butter and cocoa powder recorded growth rates exceeding 100 per cent compared to the previous year. Taken together, cocoa derivatives accounted for a substantial share of non‑traditional export earnings, reflecting both rising global demand and expanded domestic processing capacity.

This shift is economically significant. Unlike raw cocoa beans, processed cocoa products embed industrial activity within the local economy—skilled labour, energy consumption, packaging, logistics, quality control and financing. Each additional stage of processing retained locally deepens value creation, improves export margins and strengthens linkages across the economy.

Manufacturing Emerges as the Growth Engine

The clearest evidence of Ghana’s changing export structure lies in the composition of non‑traditional exports. In 2025, manufactured and semi‑processed goods accounted for approximately 83 per cent of total NTE earnings, far surpassing agriculture and handicrafts.

Beyond cocoa, strong export performance was recorded in products such as:

aluminium plates, sheets and coils;

articles of plastics;

canned tuna; and

shea‑based products.

These outcomes are not accidental. They reflect years of policy emphasis on industrialisation, import substitution and downstream value addition under initiatives such as the Accelerated Export Development Programme (AEDP) and the broader 24‑Hour Economy agenda.

Crucially, manufacturing‑led export growth also changes the nature of financing and infrastructure needs. Processing‑oriented exporters require reliable energy, logistics efficiency, trade finance and patient capital. This shift places financial institutions, development banks and state‑linked enterprises at the centre of Ghana’s export transformation.

What the Shift Means for Policy and Institutions

Ghana’s evolving export profile highlights the growing importance of industrial and resource‑based institutions in driving growth. Beverage processing facilities, aluminium smelting, energy provision, ports and trade facilitation agencies are no longer peripheral actors; they are essential enablers of value‑added exports.

In cocoa, rising local processing demands closer coordination among export promotion agencies, COCOBOD policy frameworks, energy planners and financiers. A similar pattern is emerging in aluminium, plastics and fisheries, where progress depends on alignment across mining, manufacturing, transport and power supply.

In effect, export success today is less about isolated sectors and more about how well key institutions work together.

A More Resilient Export Model

The move from raw exports to processed goods makes Ghana’s export sector more resilient. Value‑added products are typically less exposed to commodity price volatility and can access a wider range of markets. This is already evident in Ghana’s expanding export footprint across Europe, North America and African markets under AfCFTA.

Retaining more value domestically also strengthens Ghana’s position within global value chains and reduces vulnerability to external economic shocks that often affect commodity‑dependent economies.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 export figures suggest that Ghana is moving—gradually but deliberately—from a resource‑exporting economy toward a value‑creating, industrially anchored export model. Sustaining this momentum will require scaling up processing capacity, improving access to long‑term finance, strengthening standards compliance and ensuring smaller firms can integrate into industrial value chains.

Cocoa will remain central to Ghana’s economy. But its role is evolving. The future of export growth lies not in shipping raw beans abroad, but in processing, branding and capturing value at home. That transformation—more than the US$5 billion headline—is the real story behind Ghana’s export turnaround.

Writer’s Profile – Oliver Tackie

The writer, Oliver Tackie, is a seasoned banker with over nineteen years of experience in Ghana’s financial and banking sector. He is currently the Sector Head, Government & Parastatals at Prudential Bank LTD. His work spans a broad range of areas, including financial institutions, investment analysis, private sector development, government and public sector, and the assessment of risk across diverse debt and equity financing structures. He is an award‑winning chartered banker and a chartered accountant, bringing a strong blend of technical expertise and strategic financial insight to his work.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.