Ghana placed in Pot 2 ahead of 2027 AFCON qualifying draw

Ghana has been placed in Pot 2 ahead of Tuesday’s draw for the qualification series of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who failed to qualify for the last edition of the tournament in Morocco, will discover their opponents as they begin the journey toward securing a place at the competition, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Pot 1 features some of Africa’s top-ranked nations, including reigning AFCON champions Morocco, alongside Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, South Africa and Burkina Faso.

The 48 participating nations will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, with one team from each pot placed into every group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the tournament finals. However, groups containing one of the co-host nations will have an additional qualification slot available.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.