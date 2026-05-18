Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt booed by graduates at mention of AI

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was booed by students as he spoke about the rise of artificial intelligence during his speech at University of Arizona's graduation ceremony, underscoring growing anxiety over AI's impact on jobs.

"I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you," Schmidt told graduates as jeers rang out at the venue during remarks comparing today's AI boom to the rise of computers four decades ago.

The reaction reflects a broader unease on campuses, where speakers who mention AI are increasingly being met with hostility from students.

A recent poll suggests many students view AI as both a threat to their future and an obstacle to their intellectual development.

Speaking to graduates about to enter the workforce, Schmidt conceded that their fears about AI were "rational" but urged the crowd to adapt to the sprawling technology as "AI will shape the world".

He urged the graduates to think about how they will shape AI.

"The future is not yet finished. It is now your turn to shape it," he said.

Schmidt is not alone in drawing backlash over the issue.

Gloria Caulfield, a real estate executive, saw a similar reception earlier this month at the University of Central Florida.

"The rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution," she said as the crowd booed.

At the mention of AI at Middle Tennessee State University commencement, Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, was also met with jeers.

His response to graduates: "Deal with it, like I said, it's a tool."

The tension comes amid mounting concern among young Americans about the growing role of AI in the workplace.

Fearing automation, significant numbers of students are rethinking their fields of study, according to a Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2026 State of Higher Education Study.

They are moving away from entry-level tech or statistical analysis and focusing on critical thinking, communication, and human-centric fields, it says.

Another survey conducted by the Pew Research Center suggests that half of all American adults (50%) are "more concerned than excited" about the increasing use of AI in daily life, compared to just 10% who are more excited than concerned.

The fears may be elevated in areas where technology is more easily adopted to replicate information technology work, reshaping that workforce.

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