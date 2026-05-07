3i Africa made AI the headline. Pan African AI Summit makes it the agenda

Pan African AI Summit

Accra is once again the centre of gravity for Africa's digital economy.

As thousands of policymakers, regulators, bankers, fintech founders and investors converge on the Destiny Arena this week for the 3i Africa Summit, one theme has cut across nearly every panel, fireside and corridor conversation: Artificial Intelligence.

From the opening day, AI has dominated the conversation. MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita told delegates that: “AI and rising smartphone penetration are compressing development timelines and unlocking opportunities that were once expected to take a decade materialise”.

Mr Mupita also cautioned that human supervision will remain key to safeguarding the integrity of digital finance systems.

Mrs. Angela Arthur of GhIPSS reinforced the economic stakes, noting that “Africa already accounts for 66 percent of global mobile money transaction value, and that AI could generate as many as 40 million jobs across the continent in the years ahead”.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, framed the challenge plainly: “fragmentation, high costs and uneven regulatory alignment remain obstacles that demand stronger leadership, deeper collaboration and responsible innovation”.

AI, tokenisation, open banking and digital public infrastructure. The focal themes of this year's 3i summit are being implemented in real time.

But if 3i Africa is the room where Africa's integrated fintech architecture is being designed, then the Pan African AI & Innovation Summit (PAAIS) 2026 is the room where the continent's AI agenda will be operationalised. And it is just four months away.

Accra's Next Defining Moment

Scheduled for 22nd–23rd September 2026 at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel in Accra, PAAIS returns for its second edition under the theme: "Scaling Africa's Ethical AI & Innovation Ecosystem: Youth Empowerment, Policy, Partnerships and Skills."

The summit is building on a successful inaugural 2025 edition that drew approximately 1,000 in-person and virtual participants, 43 speakers and delegates from more than 30 countries.

Organisers expect to attract over 2,000 delegates and more than 45 speakers, including government ministers, central bank leaders, regulators, executives from global technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, IBM and MTN, academics, civil society leaders, venture capitalists and African AI entrepreneurs.

Why Business Leaders Should Pay Attention

Whereas 3i Africa is anchored in fintech and financial regulation, PAAIS is the continent's platform dedicated specifically to scaling Africa's ethical AI ecosystem. The programme is structured around four strategic pillars that speak directly to the gaps Ghanaian and African businesses are confronting today:

1. Youth Empowerment: Expanded AI masterclasses, hands-on training and structured mentorship to equip young Africans with practical, employable skills, rather than just digital literacy.

2. Policy Development: Ministerial roundtables and expert panels designed to shape regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with ethical oversight, data protection and accountability.

3. Partnerships and Investment; An expanded AI pitch competition for startups, plus structured matchmaking between investors, corporates and African AI ventures.

4. Ethical Sectoral Application: Deep dives into responsible AI deployment in education, agriculture, health and finance, with dedicated tracks on tourism, smart destinations and SME digitalisation.

For Ghanaian banks, telcos, insurers, agritech firms, hospitality groups and SMEs, this represents a rare opportunity to move beyond the abstract conversation about AI's potential and engage directly with the people, models and capital that will determine who builds and who it’s built upon over the next decade.

The case for participation is straightforward. Africa cannot afford to remain a passive consumer of AI models trained on data from outside its context. The continent needs locally built, locally governed, ethically grounded AI. That requires sustained investment, coordinated policy and skilled people.

Participation at PAAIS 2026 takes three forms:

Delegates can register free of charge, in keeping with the organisers' policy of widening access to AI knowledge across the continent.

Sponsors and strategic partners are invited to support the summit's masterclasses, pitch competition, policy roundtables and youth programmes, gaining direct visibility before continental decision-makers.

Speakers, exhibitors and innovators can showcase solutions through live demos, the solutions expo and mentorship labs.

The deliberations happening this week at 3i Africa make one thing unmistakably clear: AI has refused to be a side discussion at Africa's major economic gatherings. It’s the discussion. The natural next step for any executive, policymaker, investor or founder who is keen about shaping that future is to be in the room when the continent's AI community reconvenes in September.

Registration and partnership opportunities are open at panafricanaisummit.com. 3i has set the AI headline. PAAIS 2026 is where the AI agenda gets executed.

The Pan African AI & Innovation Summit (PAAIS) 2026 takes place 22–23 September at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra. Visit panafricanaisummit.com for more information

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.