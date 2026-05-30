Four more men freed from flooded Laos cave after 10 days

Audio By Carbonatix
Four men who were trapped inside a flooded cave in Laos for 10 days have been freed, Thai rescuers say - a day after another man was rescued.
They are among seven villagers who entered the narrow tunnels in search for gold but were cut off inside the cave in the remote mountain area of central Xaysomboun province after flash floods hit on 20 May.
Only five were found alive by rescuers on Wednesday. Two men are still missing.
The cave system, which extends deep underground, is also extremely narrow, with some chambers measuring only about 50cm (20in) wide, rescuers say.
According to a post on the Thailand Rescue Diver Facebook page, the four men were successfully freed at about 15:10 local time (08:10 GMT) on Saturday.
It has not yet been disclosed exactly how the men were brought to safety.
In an unverified video posted to one of the Thai rescue worker's social media accounts, a chorus of cheers could be heard coming from both searchers and onlookers as the four men gradually emerged from the cave.
One of the men was smiling as he was escorted to a make-shift medical tent, while the remaining three could be seen in emotional embraces with rescuers. One man cried out as he hugged one of the formerly trapped miners.
The four men were then seen being laid on stretchers, covered by foil blankets, and receiving medical attention.
The rescue comes after experts had originally planned to pump out flood waters that were stopping the men from getting to safety.
That plan initially failed and a last resort was discussed of teaching the trapped men how to scuba dive and swim out.
The trapped group's plight has captured the imagination of the international diving community and on Friday more help arrived.
Specialist divers from countries including Thailand, Indonesia, France and Australia landed in Laos to provide extra expertise.
The rescue is similar to the case of the Thai youth football team, who were trapped in a cave for 18 days in 2018.
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