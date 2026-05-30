Gov’t reaffirms commitment to expanding shelter services for domestic violence survivors – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has commissioned a new shelter for survivors of domestic violence, reaffirming government’s commitment to strengthening protection and support systems for victims of abuse across the country.

The facility, developed as part of ongoing interventions, is intended to provide safe refuge and essential services for survivors, including counselling, medical care, legal aid and psychosocial support.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Minister said domestic and gender-based violence continues to affect women, children and other vulnerable persons, often leaving survivors with physical injuries and long-term emotional and psychological trauma.

“Domestic and gender-based violence continues to affect women, children and other vulnerable persons, leaving many survivors with physical injuries and long-term emotional and psychosocial trauma,” she said.

She noted that despite existing interventions such as the Domestic Violence Act, the establishment of the Domestic Violence Secretariat and the operations of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), access to safe shelters remains limited.

“Despite several interventions, including the Domestic Violence Act, the establishment of the Domestic Violence Secretariat and DOVVSU, access to safe shelters for survivors remains limited,” she added.

According to her, the new facility forms part of broader efforts under the government of President John Dramani Mahama to expand shelter and protection services nationwide, aimed at supporting survivors to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.

“The commissioning of this facility forms part of broader government efforts to expand shelter and protection services nationwide under the Mahama administration,” she said.

Dr Naa Momo Lartey emphasised that shelters play a critical role in providing immediate protection as well as rehabilitation and reintegration support for victims of abuse.

“Shelters play a critical role in providing temporary refuge, counselling, legal aid, medical care and rehabilitation services for survivors,” she stated.

She further reaffirmed government’s commitment to preventing domestic violence and strengthening institutional responses to protect survivors across the country.

“We remain committed to preventing domestic violence, protecting survivors and strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration systems across the country,” she said.

The Chairperson of the Domestic Violence Management Board, Dr Miriam Iddrisu, together with a representative from UNICEF, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step in strengthening Ghana’s response to gender-based violence.

They also called for sustained public education, stronger prevention measures and improved operational systems to ensure the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of the shelter.

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