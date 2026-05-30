First Lady joins mourners at funeral of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law

First Lady, Lordina Mahama, joined hundreds of mourners in Kumasi on Saturday to observe the final burial and funeral rites of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, the late father-in-law of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from across the political spectrum, traditional leaders, members of the media fraternity, friends, sympathisers, and members of the public, who gathered to mourn with the bereaved family and celebrate the life of a man remembered for his dedication to his farming business, generosity, humility, and commitment to community development.

Mr. Amankwah's death followed a robbery attack at Ohwim Tigo Junction in the Ashanti Region, an incident that sparked widespread public concern.

The police subsequently oversaw investigations that led to the arrest of suspects, who are currently before the courts.

The funeral service was marked by solemn reflections and emotional tributes from family members, his spouse, children, grandchildren and in-laws, who recounted his remarkable impact on their lives and the wider community.

"You were more than a father; our mentor, protector, and source of wisdom whose guidance shaped generations of our family. Your love was unconditional, and your door was always open to anyone in need," the children paid tribute.

"Your generosity touched countless lives. Whether through financial support, words of encouragement, or acts of kindness, you gave quietly and selflessly to the prisons, children's home and widows, expecting nothing in return."

On his farming legacy, the late Andrews Kwame Amankwah was once adjudged a metro best farmer.

"He believed in the dignity of hard work. He cultivated not only crops but also hope, discipline, and opportunities for many young people who worked alongside him," said his family.

"Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we take comfort in the legacy of love, integrity, and service he leaves behind. Your memory will continue to guide us, and your values will live on through the lives you touched."

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