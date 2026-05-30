Agribusiness

Fisheries Ministry intensify efforts to protect premix fuel subsidy

Source: Joy Business  
  30 May 2026 12:07pm
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The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture is intensifying its efforts to safeguard Ghana’s premix fuel subsidy system and ensure that the benefits reach genuine fisherfolk nationwide.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Riverson Oppong, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, to discuss growing concerns over the diversion, hoarding, and misuse of subsidized premix fuel.

During the meeting, Dr. Oppong emphasised that the premix fuel subsidy was originally introduced to support small-scale fishers and canoe operators by making fuel affordable and accessible, sustaining livelihoods in coastal and riverside communities, and helping families dependent on fishing activities.

However, he noted that the purpose of the subsidy is being undermined as some individuals divert subsidized fuel meant for fishing communities and resell it at exorbitant prices for personal gain.

“The subsidy is intended to support fisherfolk, not profiteering,” Dr. Oppong stressed, adding that the Chamber is seeking stronger collaboration with the Ministry to crack down on offenders and strengthen accountability within the premix fuel distribution system.

He called for decisive action against illegal diversion, hoarding, and unmonitored fuel losses, describing the issue as a serious law enforcement matter.

Emelia Arthur welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to tackling the illegal activities surrounding premix fuel distribution. She disclosed that the Ministry, together with the Premix Fuel Secretariat, has already been actively involved in tracking and arresting offenders.

The Minister further assured the Chamber of the continued support of the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) in prosecuting individuals found culpable.

She reiterated her commitment to ensuring that subsidized premix fuel reaches the fisherfolk for whom it was intended and not diverted for unlawful profit-making activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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