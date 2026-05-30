Xenophobia: Disregard Malema’s comments on Ghana’s evacuation – Minority urges gov’t

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has urged the government and citizens to disregard remarks made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema regarding Ghana’s decision to evacuate citizens caught up in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

His comments follow statements by Mr Malema questioning the timing and approach of Ghana’s response to recent tensions involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa. According to him, the reaction from Ghana was “not necessary at that moment” and risked escalating an already sensitive situation.

Mr Malema warned that the approach could create negative perceptions and deepen divisions if not carefully managed.

Reacting to these remarks in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 30, Mr Abdulai Jinapor dismissed the concerns and insisted that external commentary should not influence Ghana’s policy decisions or humanitarian response.

“I think we should disregard, with the greatest of respect, the utterances of Julius Malema completely. Ghanaian national interests supersede any other interests,” he stated.

The MP stressed that Ghana’s priority should be the safety and safe return of its citizens who are caught up in the situation in South Africa, adding that foreign political opinions should not override national decision-making.

He acknowledged that the evacuation process had experienced initial delays and logistical challenges, which raised concerns among stakeholders.

“There have been some initial delays and hiccups in the execution of this operation, and some of us were very concerned at the beginning,” he said.

However, he commended government’s current efforts, describing the evacuation exercise as necessary and in the best interest of affected citizens.

The lawmaker also referenced Ghana’s historical record of evacuating citizens from crisis situations, including past operations in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Ukraine, where thousands of Ghanaians were successfully repatriated.

He emphasised that Ghana has consistently demonstrated the capacity to protect its citizens abroad during periods of unrest and crisis.

The MP maintained that while external opinions may be noted, they must not dictate Ghana’s foreign policy direction, especially when national welfare is at stake.

Government continues to coordinate evacuation efforts, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safe return of affected Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.